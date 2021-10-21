PDM to constitute provincial committees for protests

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to organize the opposition alliance on the provincial level by announcing to constitute its committees in provinces, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of the PDM has released a statement with regard to the decisions taken in a session of the steering committee of the opposition alliance.

Hafiz Hamdullah has stated that committees will be constituted for Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, these committees will form committees on the district level in each province.

Provincial committees of the alliance will determine spots for protest demonstrations by the alliance with mutual consultation, spokesperson said.

“A duration of two weeks has been fixed for demonstrations, however, this time span could be further extended,” Hafiz Hamdullah said.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership as well as parliamentarians will attend these protests in maximum numbers, he further said.

The next session of the steering committee will be convened soon, he added.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!