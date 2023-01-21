PDM consults legal experts for delay in elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition parties in consultation with the legal experts to delay elections, ARY News reported citing sources.

As per details, the PDM parties are exploring different options to find out a legal way to postpone the elections.

The legal experts are asked how can the federal government extend the caretaker government in provinces.

Article 232 and 158 are initially suggested to PDM parties for postponing elections. They advised presenting more legal options.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif constituted a 32-member parliamentary board ahead of the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sources privy to the development informed ARY News that the parliamentary board will be headed by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif will be part of the board.

Read more: NAWAZ SHARIF FORMS PARLIAMENTARY BOARD AHEAD OF PUNJAB, KP ELECTIONS

PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Main Javaid Lateef, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will be part of the parliamentary board.

It is pertinent to mention that the federal government provided Rs18 billion to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the upcoming general elections in the country.

The ECP demanded Rs57 billion from the government for the next general elections. Of this amount, Rs27 billion will be received in the current financial year.

Comments