BAP leader expresses anger over PDM govt’s high-handedness

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has expressed its displeasure of the ‘high-handedness’ of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, saying that the latter did not consult provincial government over the formation of caretaker setup, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As the government set to complete its tenure in mid-August, cracks started appearing among the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Talking to ARY News exclusively, BAP Senator Danesh Kumar castigated the PDM government over ‘being neglected’ on important political issues.

He pointed out that the incumbent government did not consult his party over formation of caretaker setup. “They only contact us for their own interest,” he regretted.

The BAP senator further said that the two major political parties – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – take decisions based on their own interests, criticising the government for ‘neglecting’ the Balochsitan Awami Party in taking major political decisions

He expressed his desire that the caretaker prime minister should be from Balochistan, regretting that it is impossible that a prime minister is elected from the province.

Danesh Kumar also said that the upcoming general elections should be held on basis of newly-held Census, saying that the province’s population was underreported in the old census.

Earlier in July, it was reported that the differences between the government allies began to intensify as the reservations of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Clause 230 of the Election Act remains unaddressed.

Sources revealed that the government will not receive the support of PPP until their concerns regarding Article 230 were addressed. The PPP claims that the inclusion of unnecessary additions to the powers of the caretaker government is unwarranted.

The primary responsibility of the caretaker government is to oversee day-to-day affairs and conduct transparent elections, the PPP has expressed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is not taking the allies in confidence on crucial matters.