PDM fails to convince PPP for boycotting by-elections

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has failed to convince Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), a key partner of the coalition government, to boycott the upcoming by-elections on the National Assembly (NA) seats, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to details, the PDM – the ruling coalition – had requested the PPP leadership to review its decision to contest the by-elections on 64 NA seats and let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fight against no one.

In this regard, the ruling coalition also held a virtual meeting with Pakistan People’s Party and tried to convince the party to boycott the forthcoming polls.

Meanwhile, the PPP has decided to extend the scope of consultation within the party to take the final decision. Sources told ARY news that the party would also consult the candidates of the by-polls regarding the ruling coalition’s proposal.

It is pertinent to mention here that by-polls on 33 NA seats would be held on March 16.

Earlier on February 10, it was reported that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has urged the coalition parties to not contest by-elections due to fear of defeat.

Sources said that a PML-N delegation met Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders and requested to not contest the upcoming by-polls. The PML-N leaders expressed fear that it is an inappropriate time to contest the elections.

They said that the defeat in the by-elections will impact the vote bank of the coalition parties in the general polls.

READ: ECP REJECTS PTI’S PLEA TO REVISE NA BY-POLLS SCHEDULE

They expressed suspicions that another wave of inflation following the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement will increase disappointment among the voters.

Sources said that PML-N has also requested other political parties in Karachi to avoid taking part in the upcoming by-elections.

Comments