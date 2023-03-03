PDM Government’s days are now numbered: Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that President Arif Alvi saved the constitution by announcing the date for holding the general elections of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry urged political parties to let the people decide who holds the power by conduction free and fair elections.

The former IT minister said that the government isn’t in any position to make any excuses now and the government’s days are now numbered.

Fawad Chaudhry stated that the PTI leadership is ready to discuss regarding the constitutional amendment in the election framework.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi announced a date for holding the general elections of the provincial assembly of Punjab comes minutes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proposed dates for the election in the province in light of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict.

“President Dr Arif Alvi has announced to hold general elections of Punjab Assembly on April 30, Sunday,” tweeted the President’s office.

“The decision was made by the president after considering the dates proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan,” it added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today proposed a Punjab election date between April 30 and May 7 in a letter written to President Arif Alvi.

The decision was taken in the election watchdog’s meeting, which was presided over by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja. The members and secretary of ECP also participated in the meeting.

The announcement comes two days after the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days.

