PDM govt plans moving court to defer general polls

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government has devised a strategy to defer the general polls and mulled over legal options, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The coalition parties held consultations to defer the organisation of general elections in the provinces and the Centre. Sources said that the coalition parties decided to use PDM’s platform.

Sources added that the PDM parties will approach the court and complete homework for filing a petition. It was also learnt that the PDM parties consulted legal experts for submitting a petition to the court seeking the postponement of general polls.

The development came after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan announced the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement to mount pressure on the incumbent government to organise polls.

In a video message yesterday, Khan asserted that he would soon announce a date for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, calling on the party workers to be prepared for the movement.

The former premier warned the government that he would kickstart the Jail Bharo movement if elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are not held within 90 days.

Imran Khan lambasted the incumbent government to ‘flouting the Constitution and law, saying that people were being ‘picked up and tortured’ for ‘speaking the truth’ on social media.

He also cited ‘torture’ PTI workers during the May 25 long march, saying that the then opposition, during PTI’s tenure, carried out sit-ins and long marchers but no action was taken against them.

He also castigated the federal government for ‘running away’ from the local government (LG) elections in Islamabad, saying that despite the court orders, the ‘imported government’ hasn’t given dates for the LG polls.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan had announced the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement in the wake of the arrests of several party leaders.

