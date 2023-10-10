PDM govt spent Rs10 billion on advertisement despite economic crisis

ISLAMABAD: Despite the economic crisis, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government spent Rs10 billion on advertisements on TV channels, newspapers and digital media, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A report was submitted to the Senate’s standing committee regarding the PDM government’s expenditures on advertisements from March 2022 to August 2023.

The previous PDM government spent a huge amount of money from the national exchequer on advertisements. According to the report, the PDM government gave ads worth Rs348 million to the Geo Network.

Moreover, the PDM government had awarded ads worth Rs309.1 million to Dunya Network, Hum TV Network Rs296.9 million, Express Network Rs282.8 million, Samaa TV Rs268.3 million, the news channel owned by the caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi Rs217.8 million and Rs21.7 million to ARY Network.

The ads worth Rs3.5 billion were awarded to the print media, over Rs5 billion to the electronic media and Rs1.23 billion to the digital media platforms.