PDM govt saved country by putting political capital at stake: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday asserted that the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led (PDM) government saved the country from economic turmoil by putting its “political capital at stake”, ARY News reported.

The prime minister made these remarks while chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad, to consult with the coalition parties for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Maulana Asad Mahmood, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Maulana Abdul Wasay, Syed Aminul Haq, Members of National Assembly Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aslam Bhutani, Mohsin Dawar, and others attended the meeting.

PM Shehbaz noted that consultation of coalition parties is highly significant in every initiative. “The PDM government saved the country from economic and political turmoil through mutual cooperation and beyond their political interests,” he added.

Speaking of the upcoming budget 2023-24, the premier said that public welfare, development and business-friendly policies will be the pivot of budget.

He further said that volume of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) was being increased from Rs700 billion to Rs950 billion to accelerate the growth rate and employment opportunities in the next financial year.

He said next financial year will be the year of economic development for Pakistan. “The government is adopting the policy of utilising the available resources in the best way despite the difficult economic situation,” he added.

Read More: PM Shehbaz to oversee all relief measures in budget

The prime minister said a significant amount was also being kept for the development and reconstruction of the flood affected areas.

The meeting was told the National Flood Response Program, which has been delayed for years, is being re-launched. The meeting was also briefed in detail about the budget figures and the proposed projects under the development budget.

On the occasion, leaders and representatives of the coalition parties termed Prime Minister’s initiative to take the allies into confidence and include their suggestions in the budget for the development budget of 2023-24 as historic and thanked him.

They gave their proposals for the development budget which the Prime Minister directed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to consider and include them in the budget.