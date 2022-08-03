PDM huddle: Sherpao blasts coalition govt over ‘soaring inflation’

ISLAMABAD: The heads of the component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the ruling alliance met in Islamabad today (Wednesday) to chalk out a future strategy following Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict in PTI prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

The meeting was held at Prime Minister’s Office with PM Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. Matters related to the prevailing political and economic situation of the country also came under discussion.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the Chief of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, who is a part of PDM alliance, strongly criticized the coalition government over rising inflation and “poor’ economic policies.

The meeting was attended by the top leadership of the coalition allies, including PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, JWP leader Shahzain Bugti, MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and a number of other leaders.

In yesterday’s meeting, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has appointed the heads of the political and legal committees to recommend action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the announcement of the prohibited funding case by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PDM leadership has constituted the political and legal committees to seek recommendations for an action against the PTI following ECP’s verdict in the prohibited funding case.

The ruling coalition agreed on taking strict decisions on the political and legal fronts against Imran Khan-led PTI. The legal committee comprised on experts from all PDM parties will forward its recommendations to take action against PTI.

Comments