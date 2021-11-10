PDM meeting summoned to discuss protest movement, EVMs

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned an emergency session of the opposition alliance PDM on November 15 (Monday), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The virtual session of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will discuss the strategy for upcoming protests in provincial capitals against rising inflation.

The session will also discuss the issue of electronic vote machines and PDM’s stance over awarding voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

According to reports, Maulana Fazlur Rehman will chair the session on a video link from Islamabad.

In a previous meeting, the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had announced to launch ‘Mehngai’ march in provincial capitals before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad, ARY News reported citing sources.

PML-N, PPP, other opposition parties agree on joint anti-govt strategy

The decision was taken at the summit session of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), convened on an urgent basis by the alliance’s president, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to discuss the strategy of the alliance for a joint sitting of the Parliament.

The opposition alliance has decided to launch the ‘Mehngai’ march or Inflation march in all provinces. ‘Mehngai’ marches would be held in Quetta, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!