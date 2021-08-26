PDM permitted to hold jalsa at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah

KARACHI: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been permitted to hold a public meeting at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah on Aug 29, reported ARY News.

The Deputy Commissioner East issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the opposition alliance to go ahead with its plans to hold the rally under Covid-19 SOPs.

According to the NOC, the organisers of the public gathering have been instructed to ensure that no main road is closed or any obstruction is caused to public and traffic. Moreover, they will have to ensure the rally ends by 8pm.

On August 11, PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that the parties part of the alliance will stage a power show in the port city on August 29.

Addressing a press conference alongside PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazl, who is the chief of his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), slammed the PTI government saying it was failing on all fronts.

The government has broken all previous records of inflation, unemployment, and oppression, he added.