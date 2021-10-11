PDM to flex its muscles in Punjab’s second-largest city on Saturday

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to hold a public rally in Faisalabad on October 16 (Saturday), ARY News reported on Monday.

The public gathering will be hosted by Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan, which is also a part of a multi-party opposition alliance.

The public gathering will be held in Faisalabad’a Dhobi Ghat ground.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) General Secretary, Shah Owais Nooran, and other opposition leaders would address the gathering.

Separately, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has summoned a meeting of top party leaders on October 18 to discuss various matters including Islamabad long march.

The session would be attended by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other opposition party leaders.

The opposition leadership would mull over the joint strategy to take forward the anti-government movement besides finalising the date and features of the upcoming road caravan.

The multi-party alliance will also hold a public rally in Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) on October 31.

Earlier, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had decided to focus on Punjab as the centre of its protest movement against the government. The opposition parties alliance had decided to hold public meetings and road caravans in Punjab.

