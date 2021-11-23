PDM session underway to mull over its protest drive

ISLAMABAD: A session of the Pakistan Democratic Movement mulling over the date of long march and other moves against government, quoting sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The summit session of the PDM chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been underway in Islamabad. It is expected to decide the date and time of the opposition parties long march and sit-in protest against the government.

The PDM steering committee headed by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had recommended in a recent session about a public meeting in Lahore, long march and resignations from assembly seats.

The summit session of the alliance is expected to take decisions over the steering committee recommendations.

According to sources, the PDM will likely to consider over long march at the end of February or beginning of March in the next year.

The session will also mull over resignations from assemblies after the long march.

The meeting will likely to approve holding conventions of different walks of life for mobilization and launching a public contact drive as recommended by the PDM steering committee, sources said.

The alliance is expected to consider public meetings, demonstrations, wheel-jam strikes and district to district marches, sources further said.

