PDM steering committee huddles tomorrow to plan next long march

ISLAMABAD: The steering committee of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced Sunday it shall convene its huddle tomorrow to work through the suggestions on their next long march and other steps, ARY News reported.

The steering committee meeting will be followed the next day by the top leadership huddle to be chaired by PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said the bloc spokesperson.

All member parties’ leadership will attend the session on Nov 23, said the opposition alliance which is set to decide its long march and its whereabouts.

The session will also decide on the date and time of the central PDM rally, the spox said today.

Bilawal Bhutto harangues government for inflation spiral, ‘failed’ policies

Ealier this week in their political power show in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he was happy the youth of Nowshera supports his party that resisted and survived the rule of three aristrcrats.

We are a party that has always voiced the concerns of farmers and labourers, he said while addressing a political gathering in KP city. He said of the incumbent government policies that on the contrary, Imran Khan’s government is instead snatching away the present rights enshrined to them.

Tell me the people of Nowshera! Do you like this Naya Pakistan?” asked Bilawal while referring to the price spiral and rising inflation in his address to the Nowshera crowd. He further asked rhetorically if it was the change that was promised to the people before the poll.

