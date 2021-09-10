PDM to hold convention in Islamabad; rejects use of EVMs in polls

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson of the opposition’s alliance, Hafiz Hamdullah has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold its convention in Islamabad on September 26, ARY News reported on Friday.

The announcement was made after the meeting of the PDM working committee under the chair of Maulana Fazlur Rehman which was attended by central leaders of the opposition parties.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Aftab Sherpao, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Akram Durani and others attended the meeting.

READ: PPP STABBED US IN THE BACK: PDM CHIEF

During the meeting, the opposition leadership mulled over the joint strategy to take forward the anti-government movement besides finalising the date and features of the upcoming road caravan.

The opposition parties have also discussed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government and the current situation of Afghanistan besides holding consultations over the PDM-led rallies.

The PDM spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah said that a convention will be organised in Islamabad on September 26 by the opposition alliance in which people from all walks of life will be invited.

READ: PDM ANNOUNCES ISLAMABAD LONG MARCH AGAINST GOVERNMENT

Hamdullah said that PDM will expose the three-year performance of the PTI-led government. He said that PDM parties rejected the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the name of electoral reforms.

He added that the opposition parties have also rejected the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) bill which will be allegedly used to control the media.

Earlier, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had decided to focus on Punjab as the centre of its protest movement against the government. The opposition parties alliance had decided to hold public meetings and road caravans in Punjab.