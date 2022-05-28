PDMA announces heatwave alert for various Sindh districts

KARACHI: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has announced heatwave alert for various districts of Sindh, ARY News reported.

The ongoing heatwave over central and upper Sindh will persist as daytime maximum temperature can rise to 46-48°Celsius in Dadu, Sukkur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Ghotki, Nawabshah, Shikarpur and Khairpur.

While 42 to 44°Celsius in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot,Tharparker, Badin and Thatta districts.

The PDMA has advised concerned departments and district authorities to keep alert to tackle any contingency.

Karachi is experiencing a hot, humid and windy weather with maximum temperature remains between 34-36 degree Celsius today. The wind direction in the city will be westerly or southwesterly, according to a weather forecast.

The Met Office has stated that the heatwave conditions over central and upper Sindh have eased down. However, very hot and dry weather likely to continue in Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Nawabshah and Khairpur districts, while, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts to experience maximum temperature 42-44 degree Celsius.

