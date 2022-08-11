PDMA cautions against flooding in Chenab river

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued flood alert in Chenab river advising concerned departments to keep alert to tackle any emergency situation, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan could receive rainfall with thunderstorm during August 12 to 14 owing to an active monsoon system,” the PDMA Punjab cautioned.

Medium to high flood in the river is expected at at Marala Headworks in Sialkot district, Khanki headworks in Gujranwala and Qadirabad headworks in Mandi Bahauddin district after 24 hours, PDMA has warned.

Medium to high flood is also expected in Ravi river as well as various drains and streams of Chenab, according to disaster management authority. Flooding is also expected in various drains of Mianwali district, according to the PDMA.

The PDMA also warned against, flooding in hilly terrain of Dera Ghazi Khan and surge in water level in the torrents in mountainous area of Koh-e-Sulaiman.

Heavy rainfall could generate urban flooding in Multan, Sargodha and D.G. Khan, PDMA cautioned.

The PDMA has advised all concerned departments to get completely prepared to tackle any emergency situation.

