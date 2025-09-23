PDMA Punjab announces special ATM cards for relief disbursement

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has unveiled a comprehensive rehabilitation program for flood victims across the province, announcing that special ATM cards will be issued to affected families to ensure transparent and efficient disbursement of relief payments, ARY News reported.

According to PDMA, a damage assessment survey will be conducted from tomorrow until September 29 in 27 affected districts. For this purpose, 2,213 teams have been formed to survey 3,775 villages across Punjab. The process will rely on digital survey forms and Android applications to ensure transparency.

The collected data will be submitted to the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) for approval before being forwarded to the Bank of Punjab. After approval, the Bank will disburse financial assistance to the affected families through specially designed ATM cards.

Flood victims whose data is rejected will have the right to appeal before the DC or AC, PDMA stated. A high-level committee, comprising representatives from multiple ministries, has already been set up to oversee the entire process.

Under the compensation package, owners of fully destroyed brick houses will receive Rs. 1 million, while owners of fully damaged mud houses will get Rs. 500,000. Partially damaged brick houses will be compensated with Rs. 300,000, and partially damaged mud houses with Rs. 150,000.

The floods have also damaged 2,040 schools, one university, seven colleges, several THQ hospitals, and 79 healthcare centers, according to PDMA.

Earlier today, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab issued an update on the flow of river water across the province.

According to PDMA, the levels remain normal at most locations in the Punjab rivers, while a medium-level flood has been observed at Panjnad.

The Indus River at Tarbela is flowing at 196,000 cusecs, at Kalabagh 169,000 cusecs, at Chashma 178,000 cusecs, and at Taunsa 161,000 cusecs, with all points reported to be at normal levels.

The Chenab River is also maintaining normal flow, registering 56,000 cusecs at Marala, 68,000 cusecs at Khanki, 75,000 cusecs at Qadirabad, and 80,000 cusecs at Trimmu.

The only exception is at Panjnad, where the water flow has surged to 234,000 cusecs, resulting in a medium-level flood.

Meanwhile, the Ravi River continues to flow normally, with 8,000 cusecs at Jassar, 10,000 cusecs at Shahdara, 29,000 cusecs at Balloki, and 23,000 cusecs at Sidhnai.

The PDMA stated that river conditions remain largely stable, but monitoring teams are on alert, particularly around Panjnad, to respond promptly to any changes in water levels.