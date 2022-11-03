PDMA issues alert about rains, snowfall in different parts of KP from Friday

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert about rains, snowfall and gusty winds in different parts of the province from Friday.

According to details, the spell will intermittently continue till Monday.

The snowfall in the upper districts of the province can cause blockage of roads.

The PDMA has directed all the Deputy Commissioners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take precautionary measures to avoid any human and material losses.

The control room of PDMA is fully operational and people are advised to contact the control room on helpline 1700 in case of any emergency.

