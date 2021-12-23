PDMA issues alert after rain forecast in Karachi

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh on Thursday issued an alert after the Met department forecast rainfall in several parts of the province, including Karachi, ARY News reported.

In a letter addressed to the deputy commissioners, the authority said that Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted rainfall in Karachi and other districts of the province from December 25.

The alert issued by the PDMA Sindh said that rains are likely to occur in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Jamshoro, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad.

In this regard, the PDMA has asked the district administrations across the province to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives and damage to property during rainfall season.

Previously, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a statement said that a strong westerly weather system is likely to enter western/upper parts of the country on Saturday evening and under the influence of this weather system rainfall is expected in most parts of the country including Karachi.

Rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur on Saturday and Sunday (December 25 and 26).

According to DG MET Sarfraz, Karachi will experience a cold wave beginning from December 28 and during which the temperature can drop to 9 and 10 degrees.

Moreover, rain with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur.

