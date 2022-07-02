PDMA issues alert ahead of expected rains in Sindh

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for Sindh in the wake of possible monsoon rains, ARY News reported.

According to details, the authority has directed the PDMA officers and staffers to remain alert in view of monsoon rains.

The PDMA has instructed the officials to make all necessary arrangements to deal with any untoward situation. The officials are also directed to provide pumps and machines for drainage to district administration in the affected areas.

The authority has advised to take precautionary measures and remove bill boards and holdings in Karachi. “In case of emergency, the district administration should contact PDMA Sindh immediately,” a spokesperson said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecasted widespread rain with wind and thunderstorm in Karachi.

Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and other districts of Sindh will also receive rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall could also hit the region during the wet spell.

According to the PMD, the first spell of monsoon rains in Karachi is expected to begin from Saturday evening or night. Ahead of the rainfall, strong winds at around the speed of 80 kilometres per hour may blow in the port city, said the PMD.

