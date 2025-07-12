web analytics
Saturday, July 12, 2025
PDMA issues flood alert for D.G.Khan, Rajanpur hill torrents

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued flood alert for hill torrents (Rod-Kohi) of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts apprehending medium flood.

PDMA spokesman has said that the flood alert to continue until 3:00am tonight.

“There is flooding situation at hill torrents owing to rainfall at Koh-e-Suleman”, PDMA has stated.

“Last night medium to high flood flows passed through ‘Rod Kohis’ of Rajanpur,” spokesperson said.

“A high flood flow of 37,200 cusecs passed through Chhachhar hill torrent,” PDMA said. “Another high flood flow of 11,309 cusecs passed through Patok Rod-Kohi.”

“A high flood flow of 10,739 cusecs passed through Zangi Rod-Kohi while a medium flood stream of 8,350 cusecs passed Suri-Shimali hill torrent,” PDMA shared.

Spokesman said that no losses of life or property reported in flooding of hill torrents.

“The third spell of monsoon rains in the provinces will continue until July 17,” PDMA added.

Rod Kohi is a system of irrigation in which water from flash floods from the mountains passes through hill torrents is used for irrigating the foothill plains. It is an ancient form of water management that is unique to semi-arid environments.

