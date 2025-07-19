Flood alert issued for rivers across Punjab 

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a flood alert for all rivers and adjoining streams in Punjab, warning of possible high water levels and flooding starting July 21, ARY News reported.

According to the PDMA, major rivers including the Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi, Sutlej, and Indus may experience a significant rise in water levels, increasing the risk of flooding on July 22.

Areas surrounding rivers, especially low-lying regions and connected streams, are particularly vulnerable.

The PDMA has directed all commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province to remain on high alert and ensure preventive measures are in place.

Citizens are advised to stay vigilant and, in case of an emergency, contact the PDMA helpline at 1129.

The situation is being closely monitored, and further updates will be provided as conditions evolve.

Earlier today, PDMA predicted continued monsoon rains across most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from July 20 to 25.

According to reports, Heavy rainfall is expected in the upper districts, including Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, and Battagram.

Rain is also likely in Buner, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Tank, Lakki Marwat, and Dera Ismail Khan.

In addition, the tribal districts of Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Waziristan, Orakzai, as well as Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Haripur are expected to receive rain.

Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Hangu, and Kurram may experience thunderstorms and rainfall during this period.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned of potential landslides in mountainous areas and flooding in local streams and rivers.

PDMA has issued an alert to all district administrations to take precautionary measures in advance.

So far, at least six people have lost their lives as heavy rains, thunderstorm wreak havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, the torrential rain killed six including one woman, a man and four children while injuring one in last 24 hours.

The rain related incidents also partially damaged three homes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PDMA report stated.