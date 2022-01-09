PDMA issues flood warning in River Chenab

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab has issued a flood warning in River Chenab with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar issuing orders for evacuations.

According to the details shared by PDMA, River Chenab is likely to attain a low to medium flood situation at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad Headworks.

“At all these points, water flow is expected to rise between 110,000 to 170,000 cusec,” it said while asking the local authorities to take measures to avoid untoward incidents.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has also directed the administrations of Sialkot and other districts concerned to remain alert and ensure evacuation of people in case of a flood.

He said the lower to medium flood situation at head Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad should be constantly monitored.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country has been witnessing increased rain and snowfall. Around three dozen people have died in rain and snowfall incidents at tourist spots in the country.

In Muree, where according to government functionaries a record snowfall hit the hill station, at least 21 people froze to death after remaining stranded in their vehicles owing to heavy snowfall and blocked roads.

In a similar tragic happening, at least 12 persons died and 29 others injured, in various rain and snowfall-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued details of the losses of life and property in KP in the recent spell of snowfall and rain in the province.

According to a PDMA report, at least 22 houses were partially damaged in rainfall. “The PDMA distributed relief items in affected families in Charsadda and Upper Dir,” according to the disaster management authority.

“Steps being taken to restore roads blocked in the province. A 23-kilometre long road from Donga Gali to Bagnotar has been cleared,” the PDMA stated. “Another 13-KM long road from Donga Gali to Chhangla Gali has also been cleared,” the PDMA said.