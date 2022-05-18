PDMA issues heatwave alert for Sindh for next week

The Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PMDA) has issued a heatwave alert for Sindh as temperatures are expected to touch 49 degrees, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PDMA has warned of a week-long heatstroke in the province of Sindh and has advised people to avoid going out in the afternoon needlessly.

Different areas of Sindh are expected to have scorching temperatures of 47 to 49 degrees centigrade in the coming week.

According to the advisory, the temperature will remain between 47 to 49 centigrade in Dadu, Sukkur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Shikarpur Khairpur and Nawabshah.

While temperatures in Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Tharparkar and Umerkot will float between 43 to 45 degrees. Thatta and Badin to witness temperatures of 40 to 42 degrees.

The PMDA has also advised all rescue authorities to stay alert to pertain to any emergency situation in the coming week. The authority has also requested electricity providers to provide people with uninterrupted power during the heatwave.

The PMDA has advised people to stay in the shadows, drink adequate fluids and avoid unnecessary physical activity.

In case of a heat stroke, the patient should be laid down and provided immediate resue. The patient should be laid with his legs higher than the rest of the body, drink ORS induced fluids, and any excess clothes be removed from his body.

