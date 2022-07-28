PDMA issues ‘high flood alert’ in Chenab after India releases water

LAHORE: India has released water in River Chenab and the water level of the river at Akhnoor has surged to 2,73,950 cusecs, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued alert for high flood in Chenab river tomorrow.

The high flood in the river is expected at at Marala Headworks in Sialkot district, Khanki headworks in Gujranwala district and Qadirabad headworks in Mandi Bahauddin district within next 24 to 48 hours, PDMA has warned.

The PDMA has advised all concerned departments to get completely prepared to tackle any emergency situation. The authority has also advised for cancellation of the leaves of staff and getting heavy machinery prepared to tackle any contingency.

