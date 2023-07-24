PDMA issues high flood alert for Punjab rivers

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday issued high flood alert in rivers apprehending further release of water from India, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of the PDMA has cautioned against more rainfall in upper catchment areas of Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab and Jhelum rivers.

“India could discharge surplus water from Ranjeet Sagar dam in Ravi at any time,” spokesperson said. “More water can be released from Bhakra Nangal dam in Sutlej River,” PDMA warned. “Water could also be discharged from reservoirs in Chenab and Jhelum rivers.”

PDMA spokesman said that the intensity of monsoon rains likely to go down by July 26.

“The water level being surged in rivers in Punjab,” spokesman said. “Ravi, Jhelum and Chenab rivers could surge to medium or high flood level,” according to spokesman.

DG PDMA has directed the administration to keep round the clock alert to tackle any untoward situation, spokesman said.

Flooding in Sutlej River has broken a protective dyke in Arifwala at Dhola. Floodwater submerged houses and standing crops at hundreds of acres of agriculture land.

Rescue 1122 has initiated relief operation to remove stranded people from floodwater.

The river water rapidly moving towards Basti Dhola and other villages in the area. Floodwater could submerge Balara Arjun Ka, Balara Lakhoo Ka, Hasoo Hassanka and other villages in the vicinity.

Local residents had strengthened Dhola Bund several times. It was the fourth protective dyke built at the spot.