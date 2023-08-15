PDMA issues medium flood alert for Punjab rivers and nullahs

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Tuesday issued flood alert in off taking nullahs of Chenab River, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of the PDMA has cautioned against medium flood in nullahs of Chenab.

All dams on Sutlej and Beas in India have been filled to the capacity and more rainfall expected in upper catchment areas of Sutlej and Beas rivers, PDMA spokesman said. “India could release surplus water from its water reservoirs”.

Heavy rainfall with thunderstorm is likely in catchment areas of major rivers in next 24 hours, according to the alert.

“The monsoon rain spell will likely to continue till August 23,” according to the PDMA.

“Flooding is expected in Sutlej River at Ganda Singh Wala and low-lying areas,” PDMA stated.

“Divisional Commissioners and respective district administrations have been issued alert with regard to possible flooding,” spokesman said.

Met Office has forecast more monsoon rains in upper parts of the country.

Moderate to heavy falls may increase the water flows in local Nullahs/streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).