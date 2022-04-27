PDMA KP issues alert for GLOF, flash floods amid rising termperatures

PESHAWAR: Day temperatures are likely to remain 05-07°Celsius above normal in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa increasing apprehensions of GLOF event and flash flooding in potentially vulnerable areas.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), KP has issued an alert with expecting Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) event and flash flooding in Upper and Lower Chitral and Kohistan in the province.

The PDMA has issued alert with special focus for the settlements near the waterways in the province.

The authority has advised all concerned departments to keep vigilance to tackle any emergency situation.

The Met Office in its recent advisory said that due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere the day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country from 26th April (Tuesday) to 02nd May (Monday).

Day temperatures are likely to remain 06-08°Celsius above normal in Upper and Central Sindh, Central and South Punjab and parts of Balochistan.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 05-07°C above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Daytime maximum temperatures may rise to 46-48 o Celsius in Sindh’s Dadu, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur districts during the period. While, Badin, Tharparker, Umerkot and Hyderabad districts may experience maximum temperature between 43-45 degree Celsius.

