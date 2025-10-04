PDMA Punjab cautions more rainfall, release of water from India

LAHORE: Director General PDMA Punjab on Saturday said that the province could receive more rainfall apart of likely release of water into rivers from India.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s DG Irfan Kathia talking to media here said that flooding in catchment area of rivers is likely.

He said India could release more water into Sutlej and Ravi rivers. He said India could release around 35,000 cusecs of water in Ravi River.

“We are trying to redress the losses in flood-hit areas,” PDMA official said. “Five to 10mm rainfall is expected in coming days,” he further said.

He said the rainfall could affect the ongoing relief operations in flood-hit areas.

Irfan Kathia said that the flood victims are returning to homes, while a surevey of the affected areas is ongoing. “Flooding in three rivers wreaked havoc in Punjab,” he said.

He said the water flow could increase in Jhelum river, while rainfall in upper areas could flood drains and streams.

PDMA chief said that 11,500 workers of survey teams are present in flood affected areas as the team assessing flood losses in various districts.