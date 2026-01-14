PDMA Punjab denies 'extreme cold wave' speculations

LAHORE: Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Wednesday denied extreme cold wave in the province from 16th to 25th January.

DG PDMA in a rebuttal said that there is no chance of heavy rainfall and snowfall in Lahore or other plains of Punjab. “The intensity of cold and foggy conditions to persist until January 18”, Irfan Ali Kathia said.

“Murree and Galliyat could receive rain and snowfall on January 17 and 18,” according to PDMA. “Light rainfall is likely between January 21 and 22,” PDMA official clarified.

The rainfall will bring smog and foggy condition down, PDMA said.

Certain social media platforms circulating misleading and unverified forecasts claiming an extreme cold wave across Pakistan during the period from 16th to 25th January, with record breaking low temperatures in the country.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) categorically refuted these claims and clarified that no such extreme or historic cold wave is expected during the mentioned period.

According to the latest analysis of numerical weather prediction models and observational data, temperatures are within the normal winter range, with no indication of widespread or persistent record-breaking conditions, Met Office said.

The public and stakeholders are advised to rely solely on official forecasts, warnings, and advisories issued by PMD and to avoid spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary concern.