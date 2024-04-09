PDMA Punjab issues rain alert during Eid ul Fitr days

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab (PDMA) has issued alert after rain forecast for Eid ul Fitr days from 10th to 15th April, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The PDMA stated that the rain will lash various districts of the province with occasional gaps from 10th to 15th April a westerly wave likely to enter upper parts of the country on 10th April.

Under the influence of this weather system rainfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal districts on 10th and then 12th to 15th April, with occasional gaps.

PDMA stated that Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Multan will also receive rainfall on April 12.

Isolated windstorm/hailstorm is also expected from 13th to 15th April, DG PDMA said.

Rainfall is also expected in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the predicted period.

Rain with wind or thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls expected in several districts of Balochistan from 12th to 14th April including Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan and other districts.

Rain with wind or thunderstorm expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar districts on 13th & 14th April.

Isolated rain is also expected in Karachi and Hyderabad during the period.