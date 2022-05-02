PDMA Punjab issues rain and storm alert during Eid holidays

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab on Monday issued province-wide alert after a weather forecast of thunderstorm and rainfall in the province, ARY News reported.

Various districts of the province will likely to receive rainfall with thunderstorm, PDMA Punjab has said in an advisory to various provincial government departments.

“There is forecast of dust storm in some areas while rainfall in other places,” the PDMA said. “In view of an extraordinary weather situation the deputy commissioners have been directed to take steps to tackle the situation,” PDMA said.

A circular has been dispatched to secretaries of provincial communcations and buildings department, local government and irrigation departments.

Director General Rescue 1122 has also been directed to keep alert to tackle an emergency situation.

There are reports of relief from extreme summer and likelihood of a windy weather in May, PDMA said.

Several districts of Punjab will likely to receive showers including Rajanpur, D.G. Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Khaniwal, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalpnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

There is forecast of dust storm in Murree, Jhang, Shekhupura, Lahore, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat, according to the disaster management authority.

Comments