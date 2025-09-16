PDMA Punjab releases latest river flow situation

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an update on river water flows across the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to PDMA, the levels remain normal at most locations in Punjab rivers, while a medium-level flood has been observed at Panjnad.

The Indus River at Tarbela is flowing at 196,000 cusecs, at Kalabagh 169,000 cusecs, at Chashma 178,000 cusecs, and at Taunsa 161,000 cusecs, with all points reported to be at normal levels.

The Chenab River is also maintaining normal flow, registering 56,000 cusecs at Marala, 68,000 cusecs at Khanki, 75,000 cusecs at Qadirabad, and 80,000 cusecs at Trimmu.

The only exception is at Panjnad, where the water flow has surged to 234,000 cusecs, resulting in a medium-level flood.

Meanwhile, the Ravi River continues to flow normally, with 8,000 cusecs at Jassar, 10,000 cusecs at Shahdara, 29,000 cusecs at Balloki, and 23,000 cusecs at Sidhnai.

The PDMA stated that river conditions remain largely stable, but monitoring teams are on alert, particularly around Panjnad, to respond promptly to any changes in water levels.

On the other hand, the water officials have reported high flood in Indus River at Sukkur and Guddu barrages, while in low flood at Kotri Barrage.

According to the control room, the water inflow at Guddu Barrage, has been recorded 6,24,094 cusecs- the water level has reduced by 14,000 cusecs. The water outflow at Guddu Barrage recorded, 594,936 cusecs.

The water level in Indus River receding at Guddu Barrage while increasing at Sukkur barrage.