PDMA Punjab shares pre-monsoon rainfall figures in current spell

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has said that Lahore airport area received 37mm rainfall in 24 hours.

A spokesman of the PDMA while sharing details of pre-monsoon rainfall in various districts of the province said that Lahore airport area received 37mm rainfall while the remaining city areas received 4mm rain.

PDMA stated that the rainfall at Noorpur Thall recorded 29mm, Rawalpindi 14mm, Gujranwala 28mm, Sialkot 11mm, Mianwali 10mm, Hafizabad 9mm, Sargodha 5mm, Jhang 4mm, Joharabad, Gujrat and Kasur 1mm each, while light rain also received at Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sheikhupura and Narowal.

This spell of pre-monsoon rains is expected to persist in province till June 23 (today).

More rainfall is expected in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha and Sahiwal, according to the PDMA.

Above normal rainfall

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a Senate hearing last month said that “Above normal rainfall is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and other areas in this monsoon season.”

A representative of the NDMA informed the Climate Change Committee of the Senate that each year the country sustains around four billion dollars loss owing to the climate change. “More rainfall is expected than the routine in this monsoon season from June 30 to September 15,” NDMA representative told the Senate committee.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to receive 15 to 30 percent more rainfall, Punjab 50 to 60% more rain while Baluchistan likely to receive over 70 to 80 percent above normal rainfall,” NDMA official said.