PDMA Punjab warns against above normal rainfall in July

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab (PDMA) has issued monsoon rain alert predicting more rainfall in this season, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a rain alert to the authorities in Punjab, the PDMA has said that the monsoon will begin in the province from July 1st warning 35 percent more rainfall in this season.

The disaster management body cautioned about 15 to 50mm rainfall in the first week of July. “Expected rainfall in the second week of July will be 25 to 35 pct,” PDMA Punjab said.

“South Punjab and upper Punjab would receive 15 to 25mm rainfall in third week of July, while in the 4th week 50 to 70mm rainfall is expected,” PDMA said in its alert.

“Heavy rains with thunderstorm expected in upper, central and southern Punjab,” PDMA further said.

The rain spell in July could also generate urban flooding as well as flooding in hill torrents in southern Punjab.

The rain alert has been issued to the concerned departments and advised district authorities to ensure precautionary measures before the rainfall.