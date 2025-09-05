PDMA Punjab issues alert for 10th spell of monsoon rains

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a weather alert, forecasting heavy thunderstorms across most districts of Punjab from September 6 to 9, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to PDMA, strong monsoon showers are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and Gujranwala.

Rainfall is also predicted in Lahore, Gujrat, Sialkot, and several other cities during the same period.

Between September 7 and 9, there is a risk of flash flooding in Dera Ghazi Khan, PDMA spokesperson warned.

The PDMA has directed commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province to remain on high alert and take necessary precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind-thundershower is expected at isolated places in southeast Sindh, southeast Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-six, Karachi twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit nineteen, Muzaffarabad twenty-four and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula and Leh while partly cloudy and chances of rain and wind with thundershower is expected in Srinagar.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian fifteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh six, and Pulwama and Baramula fourteen degree centigrade.