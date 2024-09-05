PDMA says rains claim 40 lives in Balochistan

QUETTA: Torrential rains in Baluchistan have claimed 40 lives, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said in its report.

In last 24 hours flash floods claimed life of a man. “Overall, 24 children, 13 men and three women have died in various rain-related incidents in the province, such as lightning strikes, roof and wall collapses,” PDMA said in its report.

Moreover, 19 people have been injured, including three men, two women and 14 children.

The rains have also caused significant property damage, with 1591 houses thoroughly damaged and 15797 houses partly affected in Baluchistan, according to report.

Flooding also damaged hundreds of acres crops and 197 kilometers of roads. Moreover, seven bridges were also damaged in flash floods.

The report states that 593 animals have died due to lightning strikes and other incidents related to rains.

Heavy rainfall and flash floods have affected three health units in Jaffar Abad district and one each in Kachhi and Loralai districts of the province, PDMA reported.