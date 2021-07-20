Sindh expects hot, dry weather prevalence with chances of drizzle on Eid

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has Tuesday alerted the local management of the impending weather conditions expecting light drizzle across many cities in Sindh with mostly dry and hot weather for 24-hour and 48-hour periods, ARY News reported.

Monsoon currents of moderate-intensity likely to approach Sindh from July 23, PDMA notification said and added that many parts of Sindh including Tharparkar, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas districts might receive light showers between July 23- to 25.

It said Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur, among others will likely be the recipients of light to heavy isolated showers between July 24- to 26.

The provincial disaster watchdog has advised authorities to take precautionary measures and ready the machinery to deal with possible outcomes.

It may be noted that today, several areas of the metropolis received light rainfall or drizzle in the early morning.

The weather remains cloudy and windy with intermittent drizzle and light rain in Karachi in the early morning today.