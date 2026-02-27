State Department reaffirms decades-long partnership with Pakistan, thanks Islamabad for joining Peace Board

Nicole Chulick, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of State, has reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to working with Pakistan to promote regional and global peace, describing Pakistan’s participation in the Peace Board as a positive and timely step.

The Pakistan Embassy hosted an interfaith Iftar reception in Washington, D.C., bringing together representatives of different religions, members of the diplomatic community, and senior U.S. officials to promote dialogue, mutual respect, and peace.

Addressing the gathering, Nicole Chulick thanked Pakistan for joining the Peace Board convened by U.S. President Donald Trump, saying that peace remains a core shared interest of both countries. She noted that the Pakistan–U.S. partnership, based on common interests, spans decades and continues to evolve in areas including security cooperation, counterterrorism, and people-to-people ties.

Chulick expressed condolences to the families of those martyred in recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan and emphasized that the United States stands with Pakistan against violence and extremism. She underlined that religious freedom is a key priority of the U.S. administration and said interfaith initiatives such as this Iftar help strengthen understanding and coexistence.

Speaking on the occasion, Mark Walker, Principal Adviser for Global Religious Freedom at the U.S. State Department, said that the gathering of people from diverse faiths at the Pakistan Embassy reflected mutual respect and humanity. He stressed that violence in the name of religion is a betrayal of religion itself and praised the solidarity shown by all faiths following the tragic mosque attack in Islamabad.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, said that interfaith harmony can provide a strong foundation for international and regional peace. He highlighted Pakistan’s rich history and geography as a land of diversity and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to protecting human and religious rights. The ambassador added that the state of Pakistan is fully dedicated to promoting interfaith harmony at all levels.

The event concluded with participation from religious leaders of various faiths, community representatives, and members of the diplomatic corps, reinforcing a shared message of peace, tolerance, and cooperation.