web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, May 19, 2024
- Advertisement -

Peace can only be achieved through mutual cooperation: Ambassador Charles Delogne

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

The Ambassador of Belgium in Pakistan, emphasized that peace in the world can only be achieved through mutual cooperation. He expressed hope that there would be no questions about Palestine, but unfortunately, the situation in Israel is also causing concern for Belgium.

The ambassador Charles Delogne was a guest speaker at English Speaking Union of Pakistan, where he highlighted Belgium’s efforts for global peace, mentioning their significant investment of 0.7 percent in the development sector.

The event was organized at a private hotel in Karachi, attended by Patron in chief of ESUP Aziz Memon, President Pervez Madraswala, Kalim Farooqui, and many other diplomats.

He underscored the strong bilateral relations between Belgium and Pakistan, emphasizing the crucial role played by Pakistani students studying in Belgium.

He mentioned that Belgium is also investing in Palestine, reiterating that mutual cooperation is essential for achieving peace worldwide.

He expressed Belgium’s solidarity with Palestine and stated that the situation there is a source of concern for his country as well.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.