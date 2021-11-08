Peace in region hinges on resolution of Kashmir dispute: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people remained a prerequisite for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

The prime minister said this while talking to the OIC’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir, Yousef Aldoubeay, who called on him here.

The Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tarig Bakhit, and senior members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) delegation were also present on the occasion.

The premier underlined the importance of the OIC’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the resolute support of the Islamic Ummah to the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

He highlighted the atrocities being committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), with over 900,000 troops deployed in the occupied territory, making it the most militarized zone in the world.

PM Khan underscored that the illegal and unilateral actions of India since 5 August 2019 were aimed at disenfranchising the Kashmiris and altering the demographic structure of the IIOJK in order to convert it into a Hindu dominated territory.

He also underscored the urgent need to allow access to the OIC, UN and other human rights organizations international media to visit IIOJK and conduct independent investigations into and reporting upon human rights abuses.

The prime minister also underlined the imperative of peaceful resolution of international conflicts and longstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine.

