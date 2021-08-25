Peaceful Afghanistan vital for regional stability, PM Imran tells Putin

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday received a telephone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin, ARY News reported.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations.

“Peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan is vitally important for Pakistan and regional stability,” PM told Russian president in a telephonic call.

Besides ensuring safety, security and protection of rights of Afghans, an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward.

The premier emphasized that the international community must stay positively engaged in support of the people of Afghanistan, to help address humanitarian needs and ensure economic sustenance.

He also underscored the importance of coordinated approaches in addressing the evolving situation and noted that Pakistan attached high importance of the role of the Troika Plus format.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of Pakistan-Russia relations, with increased high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse fields.

Imran Khan reiterated his Government’s resolve to strengthen trade relations as well as bilateral collaboration in energy sector, including early realization of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project.

The two leaders agreed to closely cooperate within the SCO for promoting regional peace and security. PM Khan also reiterated his invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan.