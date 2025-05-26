Michael Rooker’s first look in Peacemaker season 2 revealed

Michael Rooker is officially back in Peacemaker season 2 but not in the way fans might have expected. Known for appearing in nearly every James Gunn project, Rooker is set to surprise viewers with a completely new role in the hit series Peacemaker.

Although Rooker played Savant in The Suicide Squad, many believed he might somehow return as that character. However, James Gunn has now confirmed that Rooker will be playing someone entirely different.

His new role in Peacemaker season 2 is Red St. Wild, the world’s top eagle hunter, who has a shocking mission to kill Eagly, Peacemaker’s loyal feathered sidekick.

“His name is Red St. Wild, and he’s the world’s foremost eagle hunter who is on a mission to kill Eagly,” Gunn told Entertainment Weekly.

“We thought Eagly was probably the most popular character from season 1, and so in Peacemaker season 2, he has his own story with his nemesis, played by none other than the despicable Michael Rooker.”

A first-look image of Michael Rooker as Red St. Wild has already stirred up interest. With his bold look and villainous mission, Rooker’s character is sure to bring big changes to Peacemaker Season 2.

This season, Peacemaker himself also known as Christopher Smith is going through personal changes.

According to Gunn, the character has become softer, less aggressive, and more thoughtful. But that doesn’t mean the show has lost its edge.

A new character named Langston Fleury, played by Tim Meadows, is set to bring back the rude and politically incorrect humour that fans loved in Season 1.

With Michael Rooker playing such a strong new villain, and Peacemaker still on a wild journey for justice, Peacemaker Season 2 is shaping up to be full of surprises. Fans can expect more action, more laughs, and a whole lot of Eagly drama.