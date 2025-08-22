‘Peacemaker’ star concerned about ‘Superman’ fans’ reaction to season 2

Actor Freddie Stroma, who plays Vigilante/Adrian Chase in ‘Peacemaker,’ has expressed his concerns about young ‘Superman’ fans’ reaction to season 2.

The second season of the HBO Max show is the second entry in filmmaker James Gunn’s new DC Universe after this year’s ‘Superman.’

The film, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, opened to smashing reviews on July 11, scoring the second biggest opening of the year with $56.5 million.

Currently running in theatres, ‘Superman’ is nearing $600 million mark globally.

However, actor Freddie Stroma has expressed his concerns about the potential reaction of the film’s young fans to ‘Peacemaker’ season 2.

During an interview with a US media outlet, Stroma admitted he was nervous about young ‘Superman’ fans being introduced to the mature superhero series.

Read more: John Cena returns with a vengeance in Peacemaker Season 2 trailer

“It’s weird because it’s a new universe, but it doesn’t really affect us as much. I keep thinking about the fact that Superman has come out, and then, if younger viewers are going to come in and see that first episode, I don’t know what they’re going to think,” the actor said.

Freddie Stroma continued, “So, I keep thinking about that with the universe change. I guess that’s just part of it. For us, it’s kind of business as usual. We’re the Peacemaker lot and we do pretty R-rated stuff.”

It is worth noting here that James Gunn confirmed the early arrival of ‘Superman’ on digital platforms, saying that that the events of ‘Superman’ directly play into ‘Peacemaker’ season 2.

Season 2 of the show, led by John Cena, began streaming on August 21 on HBO Max.