‘Peaky Blinders’ creator teases spinoff after movie

Steven Knight, creator of period crime saga ‘Peaky Blinders’ has revealed the possibility of a spinoff series after season 6 and movie.

Ahead of the release of the final season of the crime drama series on February 27, creator Steven Knight talked with international media disclosing the further plan after season six.

Knight, who has been open about the film following the final season of the series for quite some time now, has revealed his plans for more this time around. “I’m calling this the end of the beginning,” he hinted.

Elaborating more on the statement, Knight added, “We’re going to end the series as it is at the moment, but we’re going to do the movie, which we’ll shoot in 18 months time, maybe a little bit longer.”

However, this isn’t it, the ‘Peaky Blinders’ fans are in for some more treat as creators believe the movie could further lead to more spinoff series as well.

“After that, according to how the film structure falls into place, we’ll set in motion some spin-offs that will be part of the same universe,” Knight assured.

Although it seems like the spinoffs and the movie are on the cards, legions will have to wait till the second half of 2023, or might as well till the following year to experience more of gangster saga, till then the previous seasons can be re-binged anytime, before the final one comes out in five days.

The concluding season of the series is written by Knight himself, while Anthony Byrne will be returning to the director’s seat. Executive producers are Caryn Mandabach, Steven Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Anthony Byrne, and Cillian Murphy.

The show airs on BBC for its UK audience, while for fans outside, the series is available to stream on Netflix.

