Peaky Blinders star Annabelle Wallis breaks up with Chris Pine: reports

Peaky Blinders star Annabelle Wallis and fellow celebrity Chris Pine have reportedly broken up after seeing each other for four years.

The gossips about their relationship were already were making rounds in media from 2018. But they had never made the details public.

The report by the US Weekly, quoting sources, said that they have broken up, adding that they have not been together as of late.

Earlier, US Weekly had reported of Chris Pine started seeing Annabelle Wallis when she was in a relationship, which ended soon afterwards.

“Chris (Pine) was very attentive and wooed her to get her attention away from the other guy,” the report had stated.

On the work-front, Pine will be seen in three upcoming projects named The Contractor, Don’t Worry Darling and Dungeons & Dragons. The Peaky Blinders’ star was in Malignant.

Her character was that of Thomas Shelby’s (Cillian Murphy) love interest Grace Burgess. She was seen in three seasons and returned in the fifth.

