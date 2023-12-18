PECA act enforced to prevent issuance of illegal passports, data theft

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has enforced Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PICA) to prevent the issuance of illegal passports and data theft, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PECA was imposed to permanently block the issuance of illegal passports to Afghans and other foreigners.

The federal government has also declared six Directorate of Passport sections extremely sensitive and entry in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad was banned except for certain officers.

Moreover, the cabinet approved the Interior Ministry summary through a circular. The enforcement of PECA Act will prevent theft of sensitive data and other details of citizens.

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior directed to initiate the legal proceedings against the Afghan nationals who were caught in Saudi Arabia for possessing fake Pakistani passports and identity cards.

According to the Federal Investigation Bureau (FIA) sources, in light of Ministry of Interior directives, the relevant authorities decided to issue the notice under section 18 of the NADRA ordinance to 12,500 Afghan nationals.

Sources within the FIA revealed that the fake Pakistani identity cards to the 593 Afghan nationals were issued from Islamabad, while a total of 5,500 Pakistani identity cards were issued from Quetta and Peshawar.

NADRA authorities have initiated official legal action against Afghan nationals possessing fake Pakistani passports and national identity cards