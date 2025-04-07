Salman Ahmed boked under PECA act

LAHORE: A case has been registered against former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and singer Salman Ahmed under the PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act) following a complaint by the police, ARY News reported.

According to reports, legal action was taken after Salman Ahmed allegedly propagated against national security institutions and the state on social media.

The police confirmed that the case was registered under their supervision at Defence A police station.

The case document states that Salman Ahmed made disparaging posts against national institutions, and his posts were widely shared, spreading hate. It further reveals that the police officer on duty personally witnessed the post.

It is pretienet to know that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expelled Salman Ahmed from the party over the same issue of inciting violence through his social media posts in December 2024.

According to PTI official statement, Salman Ahmed was consistently creating division within the party and was also posting unnecessary and provocative content on social media.

Salman Ahmed was warned several times by PTI against posting provocative content, but he was removed after failing to change his stance.

Pakistan has introduced significant amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 through the PECA Amendment Act 2025. The act has now turned into law as President Asif Ali Zardari on January 30, gave his assent to the suggested amendments.

The lawmakers say that these amendments focus on enhancing accountability, protecting digital rights, and ensuring a safer digital environment for citizens while a huge number of journalist bodies, media organisations and human rights organizations are criticizing it, calling it an attack on freedom of expression on internet.

Here are some key points from PECA Amendment Act 2025.

Key Amendments and Provisions: