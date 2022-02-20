PECA amended ordinance to curb fake news: Farogh Naseem

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Sunday said the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) has been amended to stop spreading fake news and hate speech content on electronic and social media platforms.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Farogh Naseem said PECA and Election Act have been amended. The minister said the Ordinance regarding amendment in Election Act has been formulated by Dr Babar Awan, while amendments in PECA have been drafted by him.

He ruled out the impression of slapping curbs on media and added that government believes in the expression of freedom but only want to end the spreading of fake news.

He said the trial of the suspect nabbed under PECA will be completed in six months and the guilty will be handed over punishment of five years.

The subordinate court will be accountable to the high court judge over failure to complete the trial of electronic crimes within six months.

The accused punished under PECA cannot get bail, Farogh Naseem added.

The amended act will also pave way for action over hate speech and fake news against the national institutions including the armed forces and national figures.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had earlier said that a proposed bill would make social media defamation a punishable crime.

